Arsenal look to extend their league winning streak to eight games when they host Brentford in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Arsenal (19-4-4), who trail first-place Liverpool by only two points, trounced Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday for their seventh straight EPL victory since dropping a 2-1 decision at Fulham on Dec. 31. Brentford (7-5-15) are hoping to end a winless stretch that reached four contests with last weekend's 2-2 draw with Chelsea at home. The Gunners edged the Bees 1-0 when the teams met in Brentford in November.

Arsenal vs. Brentford money line: Gunners -425, Bees +1100, Draw +500

Arsenal vs. Brentford over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Brentford spread: Gunners -1.5 (-150)

ARS: The Gunners have scored at least four goals in four consecutive EPL matches

BRE: The Bees have lost seven of their last eight road contests

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been outstanding at both ends of the pitch this season as they lead the Premier League in goals (68), goals allowed (23) and goal differential (plus-45). They have been dominant during their winning streak, outscoring their opponents 31-3 while posting four clean sheets. Seven players have netted five or more tallies for Arsenal, with winger Bukayo Saka leading the way with 13 - one shy of the career high he set last season.

Saka, who is tied for sixth in the EPL in both goals and assists (8), and fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli exited Monday's victory with an illness and foot injury, respectively, and are questionable to face Brentford, but there's a good chance at least Saka will be on the pitch. The 22-year-old converted in five straight games and recorded eight goals over seven matches prior to the win against Sheffield. German midfielder Kai Havertz and Belgian forward Leandro Trossard have netted seven tallies apiece, Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard both have scored six times and striker Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Declan Rice each have five goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees are in the bottom half of the Premier League in scoring with 39 goals, but they've netted at least two tallies in five of their last eight matches. Leading scorer Bryan Mbeumo (seven goals) is out with an ankle injury, but Brentford still have several players who can provide offense. One is forward Yoane Wissa, who is tied for second on the team with six goals after converting in each of his last two contests.

French striker Neal Maupay also has recorded six goals and shares the club lead with three assists. Meanwhile, Ivan Toney has netted four tallies in only eight contests this season. The 27-year-old forward, who missed the Bees' first 19 games due to suspension, is looking to end a three-game drought after scoring in four of his first five outings. Danish defender Mads Roerslev provided some offense last weekend, converting in the 50th minute against Chelsea for just his second goal in 64 EPL matches over the last three campaigns. See which team to pick here.

