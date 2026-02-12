Arsenal will be looking for their fifth straight victory in all competitions while maintaining their English Premier League lead when they visit Brentford on Thursday. The Gunners (17-5-3) have a six-point lead over Manchester City in the EPL table after cruising to a 3-0 home victory against Sunderland on Saturday. The Bees (12-3-10) are seventh in the Premier League table and won 3-2 at Newcastle following a big 1-0 victory against top-four Aston Villa the previous weekend.

Arsenal will try to tighten their grip on the Premier League title race when they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Thursday. The Gunners remain six points clear of title rivals Man City at the top of the table after beating Sunderland 3-0 at the weekend. They're on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, so they'll carry a great deal of momentum into this game.

Arsenal have the best away record in the league this season, with seven wins, three draws and just two defeats from 12 games. However, Brentford's home record is identical -- seven victories, three draws and two losses from 12 at Gtech. The Bees have the sixth-best home record in the division and are full of confidence right now. It promises to be a tight game and could be decided by a set piece or a moment of individual brilliance.

Arsenal Dominate Head-to-Heads

Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2021, ending a 74-year exile from England's top division. Their first Premier League game was against Arsenal, and they earned a famous 2-0 win in front of their jubilant home fans.

That was a joyous occasion for Brentford, but their record against Arsenal has been dismal in the ensuing years. Since then, Arsenal have picked up seven wins and two draws from nine games against Brentford.

Their latest clash took place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium two months ago. Goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka earned the Gunners a deserved 2-0 victory. They had 64% of the possession, and Brentford didn't manage a single shot on target in the game.

The Gunners have also won their last four away games against Brentford, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once. They've absolutely dominated the Bees in recent years, which should give them confidence as they travel to the Gtech.

Arsenal's players could be feeling a little jittery, as they're bidding to win the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. They're the -600 favorites to win the league with most sportsbooks, but they've choked several times over the past few years.

However, they looked supremely composed in their 4-0 away win against Leeds on Jan. 31 and followed it up with a 1-0 win against Chelsea. They earned a third consecutive clean sheet when beating Sunderland 3-0 on Saturday, and their defense looks rock-solid right now.

Arsenal have kept 13 clean sheets in 25 league games this season and have only conceded 0.68 goals per game, so they could thwart Brentford's attack.

Brentford are Flying High

Brentford will be on a high after beating Newcastle 3-2 at St. James' Park on Saturday. The Bees have won their last two league games and are up to seventh in the league table, level on points with reigning champions Liverpool.

Most pundits expected Brentford to be in a relegation battle this season. After all, manager Thomas Frank moved to Tottenham in the summer. They also lost their two best forwards, as Bryan Mbeumo moved to Man United and Yoan Wissa joined Newcastle.

They've defied all expectations, so new manager Keith Andrews deserves a great deal of credit. This is a strong, athletic Brentford team, with a powerful spine. Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are solid at the back, veteran Jordan Henderson patrols the midfield, and Igor Thiago and Dango Outtara have been very prolific in attack.

They have no major injury concerns right now, although winger Kevin Schade is suspended. Meanwhile, Arsenal are missing Saka and Merino through injury. Captain Martin Ødegaard, and winger Leandro Trossard could also miss this game.

Yet the Gunners have strength in depth. They're playing Wigan in the FA Cup at the weekend, so they can afford to play their best XI in this game then rest key players against Wigan. We could see a front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyökeres, and Noni Madueke, which would give Arsenal pace on the counter-attack. The Gunners have a world-class midfield and are always dangerous at set pieces.

They can also call upon the likes of Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze, and Gabriel Jesus, and that strength in depth could ultimately prove decisive, allowing them to secure a narrow away win. The last 10 games between these teams have seen Under 4.5 goals, so combining Arsenal to Win with Under 4.5 Goals looks appealing.