Arsenal and Brentford will face off for the second time this season in English Premier League action on Saturday. The Gunners, who won the reverse fixture 3-1, are unbeaten in eight straight matches across all competition, including an impressive 3-0 UCL victory against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Bees are 12th in the EPL table and looking to end the season strong after winning just once in their last five league matches.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Gunners are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Brentford odds, while the Bees are +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brentford vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Arsenal vs. Brentford on Saturday:

Both Teams to Score (-120)

Brentford have scored in five of their last seven matches and BTTS has hit in each of their last two meetings against Arsenal. The Gunners, meanwhile, haven't been held off the board since a scoreless draw against Nottingham Forest of Feb. 26. BTTS is priced at -120 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arsenal First-Half Money Line (+110)

The hosts have been bogged down with injuries over the last three months, but that big win against Real Madrid should give Mikel Arteta's men a boost. They have taken an early lead in each of their last three league matches, and scored three goals within the first hour of their previous matchup against the Bees.

