After dropping points against Everton, Brighton will look to rebound but they have quite the challenge in front of them heading to face Arsenal. The Gunners need to remain perfect while hoping that City will drop points to give the team a chance to continue competing for the title. Brighton are a club stretched by scheduling so many matches in a short amount of time, and without Solly March, team depth has also taken a hit.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, May 14 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, May 14 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -135; Draw +300; Brighton +325 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: William Saliba will now miss the remainder of the season alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arsenal has depth in defense with Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior, but the team needs to make sure to focus defensively in the match. The attack will have their chances to score goal past Brighton, but if they find a way ahead, they'll need to make sure to keep the advantage.

Brighton: Injuries are piling up for the team as March will miss the match with a tight injury. Adam Webster and Adam Lallana will also miss the match, but Joel Veltman could return from his thigh injury as he'll face a late fitness test. Roberto De Zerbi's team has a shot at a European spot since they have more matches remaining to play than any other Premier Leauge side, but that also comes at a disadvantage since they'll be playing games every three days until the season is over.

Prediction

This will be quite a back-and-forth game as both teams' strengths are similar. Arsenal will go ahead early but their defense can't stop a determined Brighton from scoring. Pick: Arsenal 3, Brighton 2