Arsenal look to continue their charge to the top of the league hosting a tricky team in Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Needing to bounce back after dropping points to Aston Villa, the Gunners will want to show that result was a blip and not the start of a new trend but as Brighton gets healthier, Roberto Di Zerbi can cause any team in the Premier League trouble on their day. Brighton have struggled to turn good performances into victories as of late but there's no better time than now to get that going.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 17 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -210; Draw +340; Brighton +550

Storylines

Arsenal: After Mohamed Elneny's return to the squad, he will miss this match due to a thing injury but it doesn't seem to be serious. Gabriel Martinelli will be set to feature after suffering from an illness. Outside of that, Mikel Arteta will just be without the standard, long-term absentees that he has been dealing with including Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and others as Arsenal inches closer to a clean bill of health at a critical time with the festive period around the corner.

Brighton: Di Zerbi will still need to make due with a makeshift lineup as Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, and Adam Webster are all set to miss the match. The defense has been Brighton's weakness but until they can get the whole squad back together that will likely continue to plague them in league play. Danny Welbeck will be available to offer additional options in attack but the match will come too soon for Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso.

Prediction

With Bukayo Saka and Martinelli, Arsenal's attack will be too much for Brighton to handle as they pick up all three points to increase their lead on Manchester City. Pick: Arsenal 3, Brighton 1