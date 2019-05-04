Arsenal vs. Brighton: Premier League Matchday 37 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal hopes to boost its chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League when the Gunners host Brighton on Sunday as part of Matchday 37. Unai Emery's side enters the match in fifth place with 66 points, but it could finds itself in sixth place by kickoff if Manchester United beats Huddersfield earlier on Sunday. Arsenal entered the weekend a point back of fourth and has to win to realistically keeps its hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brighton

Date : Sunday, May 5



: Sunday, May 5 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates



: Emirates TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -260 / Brighton +735 / Draw +365

Storylines

Arsenal: In between Europa League matches, don't expect anybody to be rested. There are just a handful of games remaining this season and it's time to go forward with the best players in every match. The Gunners have so much attacking ability but expect them to be cautious in defense as that's been the Achilles' heel all season long.

Brighton: This looked like a game Brighton needed to get something from to help its chances of staying up and avoiding relegation. However, Cardiff City was relegated on Saturday, and that means this team is now safe. Whether that impacts how they play remains to be seen.

Arsenal vs. Brighton prediction

Alexandre Lacazette scores in both halves and Arsenal cruises to victory.

Pick: Arsenal (-260)