Arsenal vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners hit the road and expect all three points to be theirs

Arsenal visits Burnley on Sunday in Premier League action with a chance to leapfrog Tottenham and Liverpool into fourth place with a win. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal starts slow, but the trio of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette produces in the second half for the victory. Arsenal 3, Burnley 1. 

