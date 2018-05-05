Arsenal vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsene Wenger's last match at the Emirates as coach of Arsenal is set for Sunday when the Gunners welcome Burnley.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Nothing on the line other than positioning, as Burnley qualified for Europa League with the results on Saturday. Right now, Arsenal is sixth with 57 points, and Burnley is behind them with 54 points.

Prediction

The Gunners send Arsene Wenger home from the Emirates on a high note, earning a hard-fought victory with a late goal.

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1.