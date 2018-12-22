Arsenal vs. Burnley score: Mesut Ozil pulls off ridiculous pass to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal

There are passes, and then there are the ones only a handful of playmakers in the world can make. Mesut Ozil is one of those playmakers. In Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday to end a two-game skid, the Gunners opened the scoring through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but most of the credit needs to go to Ozil for what he did.

After getting the ball in the corner of the box, he cut toward the top and it looked as if he would be looking for a far-post golazo. Instead, he tried an audacious pass that somehow worked. Ozil's pass found Soktratis, who set up his former Dortmund teammate. Take a look:

What Ozil see 👀.

Great pass. pic.twitter.com/c78rlBKGjd — niamzA (@AzmainShaari) December 22, 2018

Out of this world. Perfectly placed, though it looked like it was hit too hard to stay in. He put enough spin on it to keep it in and slow it down, and it resulted in one of the best passes of the season. And even more impressive, Sokratis wasn't even on the screen when he made the pass. He saw him from the corner of his eye with wild precision.

Kolasinac wasn't even in the picture when Ozil made the pass.

This is the vision of Ozil. pic.twitter.com/MnC8iX9EYe — P™ (@Cechque) December 22, 2018

What a start to a busy Premier League weekend, which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free).