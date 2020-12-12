Arsenal host Burnley on Sunday at Emirates Stadium in Highbury, England. The Gunners return to Premier League action after closing out their Europa League group stage with a 2-4 win over Dundalk F.C. Burnley is coming off a 1-1 draw against Everton. Both teams are sitting in the lower half of the table. Arsenal hope to climb towards the top half of a congested midtable while Burnley are looking to distance themselves from the relegation battle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 13

: Sunday, Dec. 13 Time : 2:15 p.m. ET

: 2:15 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- Highbury, England

: Emirates Stadium -- Highbury, England TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -185; Draw +310; Burnley+525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The home side is coming off a big Europa League win where they dominated their opposition during the match. During their Premier League fixture last week, they fell 2-0 in a loss against Tottenham in the heated North London derby. The Gunners have lost three of their last five matches, and have yet to put together a win streak during their 11 matches this season. Manager Mikel Arteta is now facing questions about whether the younger more experimental lineups he's used during the Europa League might also serve him well domestically.

Burnley: The team is on a dreadful streak, winning only one of their 10 matches in Premier League thus far. Their away record against Arsenal is bleak, having lost six of their road matches to the Gunners. While it's early in the season with time to turn their year around, it'll be difficult to do so with a number of lingering injuries to key players including Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Arsenal vs. Burnley prediction

Arsenal does just enough to avoid a truly disastrous result, but Arteta's underwhelming season continues. Pick: Arsenal 1, Burnley 1.