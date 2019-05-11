Arsenal vs. Burnley: Premier League Matchday 38 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Gunners have a small chance of finishing in the top four

Arsenal's Champions League fate will likely rest on the Europa League final against Chelsea, but the Gunners still have a slim chance of finishing in fourth place in the Premier League. On Championship Sunday, the Gunners close out the league season with a trip to Burnley. Arsenal enters the day in fifth and could still jump Tottenham for that final spot, though that scenario is unlikely. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Burnley

  • Date: Sunday, May 12
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: Turf Moor
  • TV channel: MSNBC
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)   
  • Odds: Arsenal +125 / Burnley +200 / Draw +260 

Storylines

Arsenal: Arsenal enters the day three points back of Tottenham, but the problem here is, the Gunners' goal differential is minus-eight compared to Tottenham. So for example, if Tottenham loses 4-0 to Everton and Arsenal wins 5-0, that would then give Arsenal the goal differential advantage. Anything is possibly, but it's highly unlikely it plays out with Arsenal jumping into fourth.

Burnley: This club escaped the relegation battle, and that's really all they could ask for considering how poor the defense has been. Here's a chance for this team to maybe snatch 14th place with a win against the talented Gunners.

Arsenal vs. Burnley prediction

The Gunners snap their four-match winless streak in the league and finish the season with 70 points. 

Pick: Arsenal (+125)

