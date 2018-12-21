Arsenal vs. Burnley: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal lost on Sunday for the first time since august, and the Gunners will aim to create a new unbeaten streak starting with Saturday. The Gunners host Burnley in Premier League action in Saturday's first game of the day. Arsenal is in fifth place with 34 points and a record of 10-4-3, while Burnley is in serious trouble. A horrible start to the season sees the game with just 12 points and in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Burnley

Date : Saturday, Dec. 22



: Saturday, Dec. 22 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : NBC Sports Network



: NBC Sports Network Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -417/ Burnley +1200 / Draw +440

Storylines

Arsenal: Fans shouldn't be overly concerned about the result at Southampton. It feels like just one of those days more than a glaring, obvious issue. Arsenal had 13 shots and the chances to win the game, but the scoring boots were off when needed. The fact that Arsenal allowed seven shots on goal was more of a product of Arsenal pushing high. The team hadn't allowed a shot on goal in its previous two matches.

Burnley: The club has won just one of its last 10 games in the league, and three goals in the last six games raises massive concerns. The attacking has lacked conviction and creativity, and overall the club has scored just 15 times in 17 Premier League matches. Counter that with the second worst defense in the league with 33 goals conceded, and it's a recipe to get you relegated.

Arsenal vs. Burnley prediction

The Gunners get two goals from Mesut Ozil and earn a comfortable victory, keeping Burnley in the drop zone.

Pick: Arsenal (-417)