Arsenal vs. Burnley updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Burnley are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Arsenal of the season. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Burnley got themselves on the board against Southampton on Saturday, but Southampton never followed suit. Burnley captured a comfortable 3-0 win over Southampton.

Arsenal left their first match against Newcastle United this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Arsenal made off with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United . Since Arsenal won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Newcastle United's future revenge in the next leg.

Burnley fell in both legs to Arsenal last season, losing 1-3 and 1-3 . Check back on CBSSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.