Arsenal vs. Cardiff City: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With the FA Cup fourth round taking over last weekend, there's midweek Premier League action this week. It's Matchday 24, and a big one for both Arsenal and Cardiff City, who meet on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Gunners are in fifth place in the league with 44 points at 13-5-5, and the club is dealing with a boatload of injuries, including to three of their four main defensive starters. Meawhile, Cardiff City is trying to do what it can to escape relegation. The club is in 18th place with 19 points and a record of 5-4-14. Currently two points from safety, the club hopes it can earn a little breathing room in the coming weeks in the battle for survival.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Cardiff City

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 29



: Tuesday, Jan. 29 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Arsenal -400 / Cardiff +1100 / Draw +420

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are on the verge of putting themselves in a difficult position when it comes to the top-four battle. Currently three points back of Chelsea for fourth, the Gunners are still in the fight but have to avoid any shockers. With Manchester United breathing down their neck, this is a game Arsenal needs to get three points from.

Cardiff City: This is a game that will be played with heavy hearts. This was supposed to be the first game for new signing Emiliano Sala, the striker for Nantes. But Sala has been the focal point of a tragic story. Last week, the small plane he was on went missing across the English Channel after he left Nantes in France to head to Wales. He and the pilot weren't found, neither was the aircraft, and the search was called off.

Arsenal vs. Cardiff prediction

Cardiff will play for Sala, and that could be the motivation they need, but at the Emirates Arsenal gets the victory.

Pick: Arsenal (-400)