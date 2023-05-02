Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Arsenal

Current Records: Chelsea 10-9-13, Arsenal 23-6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Caesars Sportsbook odds: Arsenal -185; Draw +305; Chelsea +500

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Chelsea have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Arsenal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Chelsea's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brentford. Chelsea managed to lose despite possessing the ball for 66% of the match.

Meanwhile, Arsenal haven't won a game since April 1st, a trend which continued on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Manchester City. Arsenal haven't found any success against Manchester City recently, and that defeat made it ten straight.

Arsenal was putting their goalie to work and allowed nine shots on goal. Their poor performance in that department was in sharp contrast to Manchester City's, who only allowed two.

Chelsea couldn't quite finish off Arsenal in their previous matchup last November and fell 1-0. Can Chelsea avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.