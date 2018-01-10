Arsenal vs. Chelsea League Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Blues and Gunners just drew 2-2 in league play
Chelsea and Arsenal meet again as they face off in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, with the second leg next week. In the other semifinal, Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 on Tuesday at the Etihad thanks to a Sergio Aguero winner in added time.
Both teams are expected to field near full-strength squads in search of a favorable first-leg result.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
These two just played a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the league, and here the result is the same. Both strike a blow in the first half, but the tie's fate will be won in the second leg. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.
