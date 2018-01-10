Arsenal vs. Chelsea League Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Chelsea and Arsenal meet again as they face off in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, with the second leg next week. In the other semifinal, Manchester City beat Bristol City 2-1 on Tuesday at the Etihad thanks to a Sergio Aguero winner in added time.

Both teams are expected to field near full-strength squads in search of a favorable first-leg result.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

These two just played a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the league, and here the result is the same. Both strike a blow in the first half, but the tie's fate will be won in the second leg. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.