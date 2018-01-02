Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's a London derby on Wednesday in the Premier League, when Chelsea goes to rival Arsenal with quite a bit on the line.

Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Arsenal (5th, 38 points): The Gunners are six points back of fourth place, which means if they don't find some consistency soon, they could see themselves 10 points or so out of a Champions League spot. A draw would be OK here, but they are hoping for more.

Chelsea (3rd, 45 points): The Blues are sitting pretty when it comes to Champions League qualification, currently seven points clear of fifth place. But in a rivalry like this, Antonioe Conte wants nothing more than a convincing victory on the road.

Prediction

Arsenal's fantastic attacking trio gets going late in the first half, the Chelsea does enough in the end to earn a valuable draw. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.