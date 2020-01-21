Arsenal vs. Chelsea player ratings: Grading performances as Gunners, Blues play to intense draw
A 10-man Arsenal side found a way to earn a point at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal and Chelsea played out an intense 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge with both defenses struggling mightily. Three goals came in the second half, all of which followed defensive errors, allowing each team to take just a point away from the Premier League clash. The Gunners came back from a goal down two times despite playing with 10 men after David Luiz's red card in the first half, with Shkodran Mustafi's error to blame. The German defender put together a nightmare performance for Arsenal. But what's his player rating and that of every other player and both managers?
Here are the ratings (on a 1-10 scale) for the match. You can watch more action on Premier League action on fuboTV (Try for free).
Arsenal player ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Bernd Leno
A fine save on Tammy Abraham early on but dealt poorly with the attack leading to the penalty kick. Not a night to remember, but his defense let him down.
5
(DEF) Hector Bellerin
In his first start since December, he held his own. Was caught a bit too far forward at times but did a nice job in denying Willian on a couple occasions. Scored a lovely equalizer.
7
(DEF) Shkodran Mustafi
To think Arsenal paid about $40 million to Valencia for him He's been a disaster. Lack of confidence and execution, and it's painful to watch. Goal and red card were his fault.
1
(DEF) David Luiz
The former Chelsea defender got a straight red card 25 minutes in for bringing down Tammy Abraham. Going down 1-0 and having 11 men would have been better. Not all his fault though (as noted above).
3
(DEF) Saka
The young man struggled quite a bit down the right. He was slow to react but the confidence was there. Not ideal starting him at LB.
4
(MID) Lucas Torreira
Showed a little bit of skill but had to spend most of the game defending. Never really got into the flow.
5
(MID) Granit Xhaka
Almost forgot he played. Hardly noticeable. Switched to CB.
4
(MID) Nicolas Pepe
So talented and so inconsistent. He needs to more centrally positioned.
5
(MID) Mesut Ozil
Spent too much time on the side and needed to get fed more in the final third. Came off in second half and didn't look happy.
4
(FWD) Alexandre Lacazette
Was offside on his best chance and never really looked like a threat. Needs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him to flourish in this side.
4
(FWD) Gabriel Martinelli
His pace was key on his equalizer, and credit to him for scoring such a fine goal after that run. Lucky that N'Golo Kante fell down though.
8
(SUB) Rob Holding
Came in to aid in defense and was solid for the most part.
6
(SUB) Joe Willock
Late sub to waste time.
N/A
(SUB) Matteo Guendouzi
Came on for Ozil and did OK. Little sloppy in getting the ball forward.
5
(Coach) Mikel Arteta
Deserves praise for his team's fight and keeping Martinelli on when he was the obvious choice to sub out.
7
Chelsea player ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Grade
(GK) Kepa
Couldn't do much on the first goal and got no help on the second goal. Not really at fault.
5
(DEF) Cesar Azlipicueta
Continues to score goals and lead this team. Solid shift for the captain.
7
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
Great in the air and almost grabbed an early assist. Strong while also being a sure thing on the ball. Wasn't back as Gunners countered on their first goal.
6
(DEF) Andreas Christensen
Didn't have much to deal with when defending and was crisp in passing. Tried to close down on Bellerin's equalizer.
6
(DEF) Emerson
Silly yellow card 20 minutes in and had a little trouble with Pepe but generally held his own.. until he fell asleep on Bellerin's goal.
3
(MID) N'Golo Kante
Showed off his nice touch but will be remembered in this one with that unfortunate slip at midfield.
5
(MID) Jorginho
Took his penalty kick with class, as usual. Growing into more of a key player with each match and has a delightful touch that was on display.
7
(MID) Mateo Kovacic
Taken off in second half and didn't get into this one. Had a couple quality passes forward.
5
(MID) Willian
Never really got into the game down the left. Made some good runs but at times wasn't fed when he needed to be. Great late chance lacked accuracy.
6
(FWD) Tammy Abraham
Really bottled an early header in front of goal but did well to be attentive and win a penalty kick that saw David Luiz get a red card. Helped create a goal, so he did his job.
4
(FWD) Callum Hudson-Odoi
So much potential. Showed his quality on both sides though he would have liked to be involved more.
5
(SUB) Ross Barkley
Got into space but lacked quality. They need Christian Pulisic back.
4
(SUB) Mason Mount
The young Englishman had the chance to impact the game but didn't.
4
(SUB) Mich Batshuayi
Late sub that missed an absolute sitter.
4
(Coach) Frank Lampard
Disappointing. Had good intent with his subs. Emerson will be in his dog house.
5
