Arsenal vs. Chelsea player ratings: Grading performances as Gunners, Blues play to intense draw

A 10-man Arsenal side found a way to earn a point at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal and Chelsea played out an intense 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge with both defenses struggling mightily. Three goals came in the second half, all of which followed defensive errors, allowing each team to take just a point away from the Premier League clash. The Gunners came back from a goal down two times despite playing with 10 men after David Luiz's red card in the first half, with Shkodran Mustafi's error to blame. The German defender put together a nightmare performance for Arsenal. But what's his player rating and that of every other player and both managers?

Here are the ratings (on a 1-10 scale) for the match. 

Arsenal player ratings

Name How did they do? Ratings

(GK) Bernd Leno

A fine save on Tammy Abraham early on but dealt poorly with the attack leading to the penalty kick. Not a night to remember, but his defense let him down.

5

(DEF) Hector Bellerin

In his first start since December, he held his own. Was caught a bit too far forward at times but did a nice job in denying Willian on a couple occasions. Scored a lovely equalizer. 

7

(DEF) Shkodran Mustafi

To think Arsenal paid about $40 million to Valencia for him He's been a disaster. Lack of confidence and execution, and it's painful to watch. Goal and red card were his fault.

1

(DEF) David Luiz

The former Chelsea defender got a straight red card 25 minutes in for bringing down Tammy Abraham. Going down 1-0 and having 11 men would have been better. Not all his fault though (as noted above).

3

(DEF) Saka

The young man struggled quite a bit down the right. He was slow to react but the confidence was there. Not ideal starting him at LB. 

4

(MID) Lucas Torreira

Showed a little bit of skill but had to spend most of the game defending. Never really got into the flow.

5

(MID) Granit Xhaka

Almost forgot he played. Hardly noticeable. Switched to CB. 

4

(MID) Nicolas Pepe

So talented and so inconsistent. He needs to more centrally positioned. 

5

(MID) Mesut Ozil

Spent too much time on the side and needed to get fed more in the final third. Came off in second half and didn't look happy.

4

(FWD) Alexandre Lacazette

Was offside on his best chance and never really looked like a threat. Needs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him to flourish in this side.

4

(FWD) Gabriel Martinelli

His pace was key on his equalizer, and credit to him for scoring such a fine goal after that run. Lucky that N'Golo Kante fell down though.

8

(SUB) Rob Holding

Came in to aid in defense and was solid for the most part.

6

(SUB) Joe Willock

Late sub to waste time.

N/A

(SUB) Matteo Guendouzi

Came on for Ozil and did OK. Little sloppy in getting the ball forward.

5

(Coach) Mikel Arteta

Deserves praise for his team's fight and keeping Martinelli on when he was the obvious choice to sub out.

7

Chelsea player ratings

Name How did they do? Grade

(GK) Kepa

Couldn't do much on the first goal and got no help on the second goal. Not really at fault. 

5

(DEF) Cesar Azlipicueta

Continues to score goals and lead this team. Solid shift for the captain.

7

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger

Great in the air and almost grabbed an early assist. Strong while also being a sure thing on the ball. Wasn't back as Gunners countered on their first goal. 

6

(DEF) Andreas Christensen

Didn't have much to deal with when defending and was crisp in passing. Tried to close down on Bellerin's equalizer. 

6

(DEF) Emerson

Silly yellow card 20 minutes in and had a little trouble with Pepe but generally held his own.. until he fell asleep on Bellerin's goal. 

3

(MID) N'Golo Kante

Showed off his nice touch but will be remembered in this one with that unfortunate slip at midfield.

5

(MID) Jorginho

Took his penalty kick with class, as usual. Growing into more of a key player with each match and has a delightful touch that was on display.

7

(MID) Mateo Kovacic

Taken off in second half and didn't get into this one. Had a couple quality passes forward.

5

(MID) Willian       

Never really got into the game down the left. Made some good runs but at times wasn't fed when he needed to be. Great late chance lacked accuracy.

6

(FWD) Tammy Abraham

Really bottled an early header in front of goal but did well to be attentive and win a penalty kick that saw David Luiz get a red card. Helped create a goal, so he did his job.

4

(FWD) Callum Hudson-Odoi

So much potential. Showed his quality on both sides though he would have liked to be involved more.

5

(SUB) Ross Barkley

Got into space but lacked quality. They need Christian Pulisic back.

4

(SUB) Mason Mount

The young Englishman had the chance to impact the game but didn't.

4

(SUB) Mich Batshuayi

Late sub that missed an absolute sitter.

4

(Coach) Frank Lampard

Disappointing. Had good intent with his subs. Emerson will be in his dog house.

5

