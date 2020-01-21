Arsenal vs. Chelsea player ratings: Grading performances as Gunners, Blues play to intense draw

Arsenal and Chelsea played out an intense 2-2 draw on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge with both defenses struggling mightily. Three goals came in the second half, all of which followed defensive errors, allowing each team to take just a point away from the Premier League clash. The Gunners came back from a goal down two times despite playing with 10 men after David Luiz's red card in the first half, with Shkodran Mustafi's error to blame. The German defender put together a nightmare performance for Arsenal. But what's his player rating and that of every other player and both managers?

Here are the ratings (on a 1-10 scale) for the match. You can watch more action on Premier League action on fuboTV (Try for free).

Arsenal player ratings

Name How did they do? Ratings (GK) Bernd Leno A fine save on Tammy Abraham early on but dealt poorly with the attack leading to the penalty kick. Not a night to remember, but his defense let him down. 5 (DEF) Hector Bellerin In his first start since December, he held his own. Was caught a bit too far forward at times but did a nice job in denying Willian on a couple occasions. Scored a lovely equalizer. 7 (DEF) Shkodran Mustafi To think Arsenal paid about $40 million to Valencia for him He's been a disaster. Lack of confidence and execution, and it's painful to watch. Goal and red card were his fault. 1 (DEF) David Luiz The former Chelsea defender got a straight red card 25 minutes in for bringing down Tammy Abraham. Going down 1-0 and having 11 men would have been better. Not all his fault though (as noted above). 3 (DEF) Saka The young man struggled quite a bit down the right. He was slow to react but the confidence was there. Not ideal starting him at LB. 4 (MID) Lucas Torreira Showed a little bit of skill but had to spend most of the game defending. Never really got into the flow. 5 (MID) Granit Xhaka Almost forgot he played. Hardly noticeable. Switched to CB. 4 (MID) Nicolas Pepe So talented and so inconsistent. He needs to more centrally positioned. 5 (MID) Mesut Ozil Spent too much time on the side and needed to get fed more in the final third. Came off in second half and didn't look happy. 4 (FWD) Alexandre Lacazette Was offside on his best chance and never really looked like a threat. Needs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him to flourish in this side. 4 (FWD) Gabriel Martinelli His pace was key on his equalizer, and credit to him for scoring such a fine goal after that run. Lucky that N'Golo Kante fell down though. 8 (SUB) Rob Holding Came in to aid in defense and was solid for the most part. 6 (SUB) Joe Willock Late sub to waste time. N/A (SUB) Matteo Guendouzi Came on for Ozil and did OK. Little sloppy in getting the ball forward. 5 (Coach) Mikel Arteta Deserves praise for his team's fight and keeping Martinelli on when he was the obvious choice to sub out. 7

Chelsea player ratings