Arsenal could need a victory Sunday to remain atop the English Premier League table, but it won't come easy when they visit Stamford Bridge for a match with rival Chelsea. The Gunners (10-1-1) entered the weekend two points up on Manchester City, who were set to face seventh-place Fulham on Saturday. Chelsea (6-3-3) have been inconsistent since Graham Potter took over as manager last month. They won their Champions League group and beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on Wednesday, but they lost to Brighton 4-1 in their last EPL match last Sunday. Arsenal thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 last Sunday, then edged FC Zurich 1-0 on Thursday in the Europa League. The Gunners have won four of the past five meetings in this London derby, including a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the teams' most recent meeting back in April.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal spread: Chelsea -0.5 (+145)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Arsenal money line: Chelsea +160, Arsenal +170, Draw +225

CHE: They have conceded one goal or fewer in 12 of their past 13 in all competitions

ARS: They have scored multiple goals in one in their past six games in all competitions

Why You Should Back Chelsea

The Blues are always tough to beat at Stamford Bridge, and they will be keen to put last week's road loss behind them and grab a signature win. They are 3-2-0 at home, scoring 10 goals and conceding six, playing to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their last home EPL match. They have had trouble scoring goals, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be motivated to produce against his former team. The 33-year-old striker scored 68 goals in 128 matches over five seasons with Arsenal. He has scored three in 11 matches in all competitions with the Blues.

Raheem Sterling also can cause problems for defenses with his quickness, and he scored in Wednesday's victory. He and Kai Havertz share the team lead with three goals apiece. Mason Mount (two goals, two assists) continues to be a bright spot for the attack with his creativity. The Blues put 11 of their 15 shots on target and held the ball for 71 percent of Wednesday's victory. Chelsea's strength the past few years has been the defense, and they have conceded 15 goals. They have allowed the fourth-fewest shots in the league (135), though 57 have been on target.

Why You Should Back Arsenal

The Gunners will be eager to assert that they are indeed title contenders this year by winning on the road against a huge rival. They have lost just one game, 3-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford in early September, and no matter the Man City result, they will have the pedal to the floor. Opponents are putting 42.2% of their shots on target against Chelsea, the worst mark in the league, while Arsenal are fourth in total shots (192) and tied for third in shots on net (72). The Blues also will be without top-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga because of injury.

Arsenal have scored 30 goals, and their plus-19 differential is second-best in the league, while Chelsea are plus-2. Gabriel Jesus has cooled off a bit but is due to return to form, as he has five goals and five assists. Fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli also has five goals, and Bukayo Saka (four goals, five assists) and Martin Odegaard (four goals, two assists) also are key pieces to the attack. Arsenal also have been strong on the back end, allowing the second-fewest shots (96) and shots on target (33). Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is tied for third with five clean sheets.

