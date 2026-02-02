Arsenal and Chelsea complete their EFL Cup semifinal tie with the second leg taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal come into this match after dominating Leeds 4-0 in Premier League play over the weekend, while Chelsea got a dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham United in stoppage time thanks to a goal from Enzo Fernandez. Arsenal lead this two-leg affair 3-2 after winning the first leg in mid-January at Stamford Bridge.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are -155 favorites (wager $155 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chelsea are +370 underdogs (wager $100 to win $370). A draw comes in at +285 and the total is 2.5 (Over -140, Under +110).

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Arsenal vs. Chelsea on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea best bets

Both teams to score (-130): 1 unit

Arsenal to win and Over 1.5 goals (-110): 0.5 units

Arsenal and Chelsea will battle for a place in the EFL Cup final when they lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners hold the advantage in this two-legged clash after beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 14. Arsenal dominated that game and appeared to be in cruise control after goals from Ben White and Viktor Gyökeres put them 2-0 up. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho pulled one back for Chelsea, but Martin Zubimeni's restored Arsenal's two-goal cushion.

The Gunners then missed a bunch of great chances, and they were left to rue their wastefulness after Garnacho struck again in the closing stages. His late goal left the clash delicately poised. Arsenal will qualify for the final if they avoid defeat on Tuesday, but they can't afford to be complacent against this dangerous Chelsea team.

Rosenior makes a flying start to his Chelsea career

Chelsea will be surging with momentum after earning a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham at the weekend. The Blues looked dead and buried at half time as they were 2-0 down, and their left flank looked extremely vulnerable. Desperate times call for desperate measures and manager Liam Rosenior responded by making a dramatic triple substitution. Benoît Badiashile, Jorrel Hato, and Garnacho were all hauled off, and replacements Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and João Pedro formed a new left flank. The results were spectacular. Chelsea were rejuvenated in the second half, and goals from Pedro, Cucurella, and Enzo Fernández earned them a famous 3-2 win.

They've now won six out of seven games in all competitions since Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as manager. Their only defeat came at the hands of Arsenal in the first leg of this EFL Cup semifinal showdown. Since then, they've beaten Brentford, Pafos, Crystal Palace, Napoli, and West Ham. Chelsea were also missing a couple of key players when they faced Arsenal on Jan. 14. Star midfielder Moisés Caicedo was suspended and playmaker Cole Palmer was injured. Both men are now back, and they both played the 90 minutes against West Ham. The Blues don't have any major injury problems, so they should be close to full strength on Tuesday. Fofana should partner Trevoh Chalobah in defense, with captain Reece James at right back and Cucurella on the left. Fernández and Caicedo offer a superb blend of steel and flair in midfield, and Rosenior can call upon the likes of Pedro, Liam Delap, Garnacho and Pedro Neto in attack.

Kepa could be Arsenal's weak link

Arsenal also secured a morale-boosting win at the weekend. The Gunners thrashed Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road, ending a three-game winless streak in the league. They're now six points clear of their closest rivals at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners also finished top of the Champions League group with eight wins from eight games, and they're still going strong in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup too. It has been a remarkable season so far, but the players now need to win trophies. The pressure has been mounting in recent weeks, but that heavy victory over Leeds should steady the nerves.

Winger Bukayo Saka is likely to miss this game, and midfielder Mikel Merino is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his foot. However, Arsenal have a deep squad and they should be able to cope. Manager Mikel Arteta fielded a strong team for the first leg, and he's likely to do so again on Tuesday. However, reserve goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalga plays instead of David Raya in cup competitions and he looks shaky. He was at fault for Chelsea's goals in the first leg, and Arsenal could struggle to keep a clean sheet with him in the team. At the other end of the pitch, the Gunners have an embarrassment of attacking riches, even if Saka misses out.

Gyökeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze are all vying for just four starting berths, highlighting the depth of quality at Arteta's disposal. That should ultimately allow Arsenal to get the better of Chelsea. Their home form has been exceptional this season: 14 wins, three draws, and just one defeat from 18 games in all competitions. A draw would suit them, but it's dangerous to play for a draw, so the odds on Arsenal securing a home win look appealing.