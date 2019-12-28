Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch online in USA

The Premier League's game of the weekend sees two big clubs looking to get back on track. Fourth-place Chelsea goes to 11th-place Arsenal on Matchday 20 with both coming off less than inspiring results. Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to relegation contender Southampton on Boxing Day, while the Gunners failed to convince at Bournemouth, leaving with a fortunate 1-1 draw in the debut of new coach Mikel Arteta.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Date : Sunday, Dec. 29



: Sunday, Dec. 29 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +190 | Chelsea +125 | Draw +275

Storylines

Arsenal: At least Arteta didn't lose his debut, and on the plus side, he played both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. There was more confidence but the end product was still lacking. Arteta isn't to blame though, as he entered that match with just three training sessions with the team under his belt. It still may be a bit too early to try and see any changes, but the starting XI he goes with in this game will be telling on what needs fixing moving forward.

Chelsea: They didn't build off the win at Tottenham, instead imploding at home to Southampton. This team is just better away from home, which is hard to understand. Again a poor Arsenal defense, they'll have the chances they need to get the win, but Christian Pulisic's creativity down the left will be needed after this attack struggled big time on Thursday. The Blues managed just three shots on goal against the worst defense in the league in Southampton.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea prediction

A split of the points does nothing for either as they continue to have a sour taste in their mouths.

Pick: Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1