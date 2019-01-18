Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 23 in the Premier League features a massive London derby as fifth-place Arsenal hosts fourth-place Chelsea on Saturday. The Gunners are 12-5-5 with 41 points, while Chelsea is 14-5-3 with 47 points. A win by Arsenal will put them in great shape in the race for a top-four spot, while a Blues victory would put them firmly into the top four, greatly boosting their chances of Champions League qualification. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Date : Saturday, Jan. 19



: Saturday, Jan. 19 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : NBC



: NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +183 / Chelsea +130 / Draw +220

Storylines

Arsenal: Can the Gunners get over the hump and take care of the Blues? Arsenal lost 3-2 in early August in their first meeting this season, and in the last eight meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, the Gunners have won just once, losing twice and drawing five times. All season long, the Gunners have struggled to beat the big boys. Arsenal has played Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, failing to beat any of them.

Chelsea: The Blues have a huge opportunity to really move much closer to a spot in the Champions League. It's still early in the season, but a nine-point gap could end up being enough as long as they don't collapse the rest of the way. The problem is whether the Blues can keep it going with Eden Hazard playing the false nine role. Chelsea hasn't lost any of its last four Premier League matches.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea prediction

Both teams need a win to build momentum, neither gets it as it all ends even in a result that's better for the Blues than the Gunners.

Pick: Draw (+220)