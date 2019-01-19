Arsenal vs. Chelsea score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

A massive London derby highlights the Premier League's 23rd matchday as fourth-place Chelsea visits sixth-place Arsenal on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET (watch on fuboTV -- Try for free). The Blues are 14-5-3 with 47 points, while Arsenal is 12-5-5 with 41 points. A victory for Chelsea will push them nine points clear for a Champions League spot and into third, potentially ending the Gunners' dream of qualifying for the competition.

We just passed the halfway point of the season, but a point would likely do very little for Arsenal when it's all said and done. There's more than momentum on the line in the top matchup of the weekend.

