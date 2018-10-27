Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League online

Arsenal goes for its 12th win in a row on Sunday when it visits Crystal Palace in Premier League action. The Gunners are on an unbelievable run under first-year boss Unai Emery and currently sit in fourth place, while Palace is in 15th and looking like a relegation contender once again.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace in the USA

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal's streak has been nothing short of impressive. It's been a beautiful style of play, a stellar attack and a confidence the club has missed in recent years. That fine run continues on Sunday with another great display. Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.