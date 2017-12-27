Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners are four points out of fourth
Arsenal faces a tricky road test at Crystal Palace on Thursday in Premier League play as the Gunners aim to get back into the top four in the coming weeks.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Arsenal (6th, 34 points): The Gunners are four points back of fourth and need three points here to stay in the fight as 2018 begins. Losing or drawing here would put the Gunners in a tough spot entering the season half of the season.
Crystal Palace (16th, 18 points): Palace has climbed out of the danger zone but is still very much in the fight for survival, sitting just a point above. They'll gladly take a draw here.
Prediction
Arsenal finds plenty of space down the wings and does enough damage early to hand on. Arsenal 2, Palace 1.
