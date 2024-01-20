The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Arsenal

Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-9, Arsenal 12-4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Arsenal will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium.

The odds may have favored Arsenal back in December of 2023, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Fulham by a score of 2-1. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Arsenal were shut out in the second half.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace earned a 3-1 victory over Brentford back in December of 2023. The last goal Crystal Palace scored came from Michael Olise in minute 58.

Arsenal bumped their record down to 12-4-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Crystal Palace, their win bumped their record up to 5-6-9.

Arsenal came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace when the teams last played back in August of 2023, sneaking past 1-0. Will Arsenal repeat their success, or does Crystal Palace have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -318 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.