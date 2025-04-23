Arsenal and Crystal Palace will face off in an English Premier League battle on Wednesday. The Gunners, who won the reverse fixture 5-1 back in December, are second in the EPL table and unbeaten in seven straight league matches. The visiting Eagles are 12th in the table with one win and two draws over their last five games in league play.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are -235 favorites (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, while Crystal Palace are +675 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on Wednesday:

Under 2.5 (-110)

The expert isn't expecting an explosive game from these teams given Wednesday's matchup doesn't impact either side's position in the league standings. Arsenal are sitting comfortably in second place and have a huge Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, so Mikel Arteta may choose to rotate his lineup against an inconsistent Crystal Palace side. Under 2.5 goals is priced at -112 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Half Double Chance Draw or Crystal Palace (-120)

There isn't a lot of pressure on the Eagles going into this match either, given their 12th-place standing has them safe from relegation but too far from a top-four spot to challenge. Their one motivation may be to get Crystal Palace's first win against Arsenal in any competition since April 2022 when they secured a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park.



"Expect Crystal Palace to play extremely open and stress-free soccer, as the pressure is off their shoulders and they can cruise towards another average finish," Eimer told SportsLine.

