Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League Matchday 10 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners welcome talented Palace to the Emirates
Arsenal comes back home to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday in Premier League play as part of Matchday 10. The Gunners are hoping to find their footing in the league as pressure mounts on Unai Emery with his team's inconsistency and lack of scoring. Palace has been one of the surprises in the league so far, currently in the top six. The Gunners are 4-3-2. Palace is 4-3-2 and has scored just eight goals in nine games.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Storylines
Arsenal : The 1-0 loss at Sheffield United on Monday was just awful. Sloppy, wasteful and lacking ideas, it kind of describes their season so far. Sure a win here could get them back into the top four, but the play has been far from convincing. Maybe Nicolas Pepe's two goals on Thursday in Europa League will get him going.
Crystal Palace: A good defense and a poor attack. They've been able to squeak out 1-0 victories, but that will be tough here against a Gunners attack loaded with talent. Expect Palace to get its chances and perhaps even strike more than once against an inconsistent defense.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace prediction
Arsenal gets back in the win column, but it isn't without a shaky defensive performance.
Pick: Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 1
