Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League quarterfinal on TV, stream online

Arsenal's only real shot of making the Champions League this season is by winning the Europa League. Their journey continues on Thursday at CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinal second, which sees Arsenal with a 4-1 advantage.

When: Thurday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Arsenal gets a good enough result on the road to move on to the semifinals of the cup, 5-1 on aggregate.
Arsenal 1, CSKA Moscow 1.

