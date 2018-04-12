Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League quarterfinal on TV, stream online
The Gunners have the advantage but now have to hit the road
Arsenal's only real shot of making the Champions League this season is by winning the Europa League. Their journey continues on Thursday at CSKA Moscow in the quarterfinal second, which sees Arsenal with a 4-1 advantage.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thurday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal gets a good enough result on the road to move on to the semifinals of the cup, 5-1 on aggregate.
Arsenal 1, CSKA Moscow 1.
