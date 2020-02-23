Arsenal vs. Everton: Live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, preview, news

Arsenal welcomes Everton to the Emirates on Sunday for Premier League action with a lot at stake. Each team is still mid-table but inconsistent play ahead of them means they both have a chance to potentially jump up the standings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal +107; Draw +250; Everton +255 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are in 11th place and haven't lost any of their last five in the league. The problem is they've only won one. They are undefeated in 2020 -- Liverpool is the only other Premier League team that can say that -- but have very little to show for it. The club enters the game 10 points back of the top four but can get potentially into seventh if all goes well on Sunday. Arsenal has recorded three straight shutouts in all competitions.

Everton: The Toffees have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti, going from relegation contender to pushing for the top six. A win here would see the team earn its third victory in a row and would get the team potentially into seventh place and one spot behind a potential Champions League slot. This is a match Everton really needs because it's about to get crazy. After this one, the club hosts Manchester United, goes to Chelsea and then hosts rival Liverpool.

Arsenal vs. Everton prediction

It's a thrilling, open match that ends in a draw that does very little for either team.

Pick: Arsenal 1, Everton 1