Arsenal vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch 2018 Premier League, stream online

Arsenal welcomes Everton to the Emirates on Sunday on the sixth matchday of the Premier League with the Gunners aiming to keep improving after recent performances have created a much better vibe than the first few games of the campaign. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal has found its form under Unai Emery, winning fourth straight matches, three of which were in the league. They add to that mark with a convincing performance over Everton with Mesut Ozil scoring again. Arsenal 2, Everton 0.