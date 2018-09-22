Arsenal vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch 2018 Premier League, stream online
The Gunners go for their fourth league win in a row
Arsenal welcomes Everton to the Emirates on Sunday on the sixth matchday of the Premier League with the Gunners aiming to keep improving after recent performances have created a much better vibe than the first few games of the campaign. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal has found its form under Unai Emery, winning fourth straight matches, three of which were in the league. They add to that mark with a convincing performance over Everton with Mesut Ozil scoring again. Arsenal 2, Everton 0.
