Arsenal vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Theo Walcott gets a shot at revenge on his former club
Arsenal battles Everton on Saturday in Premier League play, as Theo Walcott faces the Gunners for the first time since leaving the club.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal's new man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his debut, gets a goal and Arsenal scores a much-needed win. Arsenal 2, Everton 1.
