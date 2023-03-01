Arsenal can take a big step toward ending the club's Premier League title drought when the Gunners square off against Everton on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal have not won the league title since the 2003-04 season. This year, the Gunners have led the title race virtually from the start of the season. They enter Wednesday's match with 57 points, just two points ahead of defending champion Manchester City. Meanwhile, Everton are playing their fifth game for new manager Sean Dyche, who was hired to help the Toffees avoid relegation. They currently sit 18th in the table with 21 points.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Everton odds, with the Toffees the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +420, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Everton vs. Arsenal picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what proven soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Everton from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Everton spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-115), Everton +1.5 (-115)

Arsenal vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Everton money line: Arsenal -360, Everton +1100, Draw +420

ARS: The Gunners rank second in the EPL in goals conceded (23)

EVE: Manager Sean Dyche is 2-3-1 in his last six EPL matches against Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Everton picks: See picks here

Why you should back Arsenal

Martin Odegaard arguably has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the EPL this season. The 24-year-old from Norway already has eight goals and six assists in 23 appearances. His previous career highs were nine and 12, respectively, in 35 matches with Vitesse in 2018-19. He also is completing 83.2% of his passes.

In addition, the Gunners face an Everton side that has struggled away from home this season. In 11 away matches, the Toffees have only one win and six goals scored. No team has fewer road wins, and just three teams have scored fewer road goals.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have done well against Arsenal recently. In fact, Everton have won four of the last five meetings against the Gunners, including a 1-0 win on Feb. 4 at Goodison Park. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has lost only one of his last six EPL matches against Arsenal (two wins and three draws).

In addition, the Toffees catch an Arsenal side that has not played its best over the last month. In their last six matches across all competitions, the Gunners have lost three times, drawn once and won just twice. In their last home match, they were blown out, 3-1, by Manchester City.

How to make Everton vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two total best bets, including one that pays plus-money. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Everton on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Everton vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $900 on his picks since the World Cup, and find out.