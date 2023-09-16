After a two-week international break, Everton will take on Arsenal in an intriguing English Premier League battle on Sunday. Everton aim for their first win of the 2023-24 EPL season, with one draw and three losses to this point. Arsenal are sitting in a strong position, winning three of the first four matches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal are the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Everton vs. Arsenal odds, with Everton the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Everton vs. Arsenal picks or English Premier League predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

Everton vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -210, Draw +330, Everton +550

Everton vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -1.5 (+127)

Everton vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals



Why you should back Everton

Everton have struggled on the whole in the recent past, but the results have improved lately and over the last two games. Everton won an English Carabao Cup match against the Doncaster Rovers and followed that with a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United. Everton won possession in that game, creating 16 shot attempts, and the Toffees are showing positive signs.

Abdoulaye Doucoure leads the way for the club, and the 30-year-old midfielder has a versatile game. He scored the club's first goal of the season and produced seven goal contributions a season ago. Everton have also held the advantage against Arsenal in home games over a wide-ranging sample. Everton have won three straight at home in the series, and Arsenal have not won at Goodison Park since 2017. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal finished No. 2 to Manchester City in the EPL table last season, and the club enters the weekend in a tie for No. 2 in the EPL table after four games. Arsenal have not lost a match this season, winning the only road match over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. No club had more points (39) in road matches than Arsenal last season, losing only four matches in 19 outings. This season, Arsenal have only allowed four goals in four matches, and star power is everywhere on the roster.

Gabriel Jesus scored in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the last match, and he has eight goals in nine matches against Everton. Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard have two goals each this season after each scored 15 goals a year ago, and Arsenal are facing a struggling Everton side. Arsenal won the last meeting between the clubs by a 4-0 margin, and Everton have been outscored by six goals in four games this season without notching an EPL win. Offense has been a challenge for Everton, and the club sits in a tie for the fewest goals (two) in the EPL entering the weekend. See which team to pick here.

