Arsenal can add to their lead atop the Premier League standings when they host Everton on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners enter Wednesday's match with a two-point edge over Manchester City atop the EPL table with one game in hand. They are coming off a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. Meanwhile, Everton are fighting to avoid relegation. The Toffees sit in 18th in the standings with 21 points, just three points ahead of last-place Southampton.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Everton odds, with the Toffees the +850 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Everton vs. Arsenal picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what proven soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Everton from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Everton spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-105), Everton +1.5 (-125)

Arsenal vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Everton money line: Arsenal -300, Everton +850, Draw +390

ARS: The Gunners rank second in the EPL in goals conceded (23)

EVE: Manager Sean Dyche is 2-3-1 in his last six EPL matches against Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Everton picks: See picks here

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been excellent at home this season. In 11 games at Emirates Stadium, they have eight wins and two draws and only one defeat. That bodes well against an Everton side that has struggled away from home, with only one win and six goals scored in 11 away matches.

In addition, the club has a prolific young goal scorer in Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old from Brazil is tied for the team lead and ranks eighth in the league in goals with nine. If he scores once more this season, he will become just the third Brazilian age 21 or younger to reach 10-plus goals in an EPL season.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have done well against Arsenal recently. In fact, Everton have won four of the last five meetings against the Gunners, including a 1-0 win on Feb. 4 at Goodison Park. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has lost only one of his last six EPL matches against Arsenal (two wins and three draws).

In addition, the Toffees catch an Arsenal side that has not played its best over the last month. In their last six matches across all competitions, the Gunners have lost three times, drawn once and won just twice. In their last home match, they were blown out, 3-1, by Manchester City.

How to make Arsenal vs. Everton picks

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two total best bets, including one that pays plus-money. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Everton on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Everton vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $900 on his picks since the World Cup, and find out.