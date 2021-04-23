After a week when on the pitchs action seemed far from the soccer world's mind, ninth place Arsenal take the field fresh off their failed bid to became members of a breakaway Super League. They take on eight place Everton in a battle between two sides sitting just outside European competition qualification in the Premier League table.

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Odds: Arsenal +105, Draw +245, Everton +265

Everton is headed to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal with hopes of doing the double after a 2-1 victory over Mikel Arteta's men back in December. Everton still harbor hopes of qualifying for either the Europa League or Champions League thanks to their game in hand over their fellow competitors near the top of the table while Arsenal's best hope of European competition is to win the Europa League, at least now that their hopes of creating their own tournament of which they are a permanent member have been dashed.

Last week, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw in a match that ultimately turned out to be Jose Mourinho's last appearance as Spurs manager.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Fulham tied 1-1, an extremely disappointing result for the Gunners although perhaps one that was not reflective of a match in which Arsenal outshot Fulham 18-3.

The ties rounded out Everton's record to 14-10-7 and Arsenal's to 13-12-7.

Arsenal have won five out of their last nine games against Everton.

Dec 19, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1

Feb 23, 2020 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 2

Dec 21, 2019 - Arsenal 0 vs. Everton 0

Apr 07, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0

Sep 23, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0

Feb 03, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1

Oct 22, 2017 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 2

May 21, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 1

Dec 14, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1

As has been the case with Chelsea and Liverpool this week, the Super League distraction becomes telling on the filed, and Arsenal suffer from a poor performance as Everton squeak out a surprise away win. Pick: Arsenal 0, Everton 12