Arsenal vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, time
The Gunners look to get back into third place
The Premier League's 33rd matchday continues on Sunday with the day's only game seeing fourth-place Arsenal head to 10th-place Everton. The Gunners enter with a record of 19-6-6 with 63 points, having won four of its last five. Everton, meanwhile, is 12-7-13 with 43 points and has won three of its last five league clashes as it aims to jump the numerous teams just ahead in the standings.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Everton
- Date: Sunday, April 7
- Time: 9:05 a.m. ET
- Location: Goodison Park
- TV channel: NBCSN and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal +135 / Everton +195 / Draw +245
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners dropped from third to fourth after Tottenham's midweek victory in their new stadium against Crystal Palace. And right behind the Gunners are Chelsea and Manchester United. A victory would put Arsenal back in third with a two-point advantage in the table, but losing could see them fall out of the top four on Monday if Chelsea beats West Ham.
Everton: Everton looks likely to finish the league season in the top 10 with only West Ham really threatening behind them in the table, but the ceiling is seventh place. It's been a poor season overall for a team that brought it some fine players like Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina, so they'll just be aiming to finish out the season strong and create as much momentum as possible.
Prediction
Arsenal has its way in the first half but has trouble getting a winner in the second half as the team's split the points.
Pick: Draw (+245)
