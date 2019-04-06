Arsenal vs. Everton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's 33rd matchday continues on Sunday with the day's only game seeing fourth-place Arsenal head to 10th-place Everton. The Gunners enter with a record of 19-6-6 with 63 points, having won four of its last five. Everton, meanwhile, is 12-7-13 with 43 points and has won three of its last five league clashes as it aims to jump the numerous teams just ahead in the standings.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Everton

Date : Sunday, April 7



: Sunday, April 7 Time : 9:05 a.m. ET



: 9:05 a.m. ET Location : Goodison Park



: Goodison Park TV channel : NBCSN and Telemundo



: NBCSN and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +135 / Everton +195 / Draw +245

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners dropped from third to fourth after Tottenham's midweek victory in their new stadium against Crystal Palace. And right behind the Gunners are Chelsea and Manchester United. A victory would put Arsenal back in third with a two-point advantage in the table, but losing could see them fall out of the top four on Monday if Chelsea beats West Ham.

Everton: Everton looks likely to finish the league season in the top 10 with only West Ham really threatening behind them in the table, but the ceiling is seventh place. It's been a poor season overall for a team that brought it some fine players like Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina, so they'll just be aiming to finish out the season strong and create as much momentum as possible.

Prediction

Arsenal has its way in the first half but has trouble getting a winner in the second half as the team's split the points.

Pick: Draw (+245)