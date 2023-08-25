The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Fulham 1-0-1, Arsenal 2-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online Streaming: fubo
What to Know
Arsenal will be playing at home against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Cottagers will be looking to get back into the win column.
On Monday, Arsenal's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They skirted past Crystal Palace 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 54 minute mark.
Meanwhile, Fulham can only go 1-1 at best against Brentford this season after their first game on Saturday. Fulham ended up on the wrong side of a painful 3-0 walloping at Brentford's hands.
Arsenal is expected to win their third match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 24-6-4 record as favorites last season. Arsenal fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL contest netted those bettors $3,007.06. On the other hand, Fulham was 8-3-15 as the underdog last season.
Arsenal took their win against Fulham in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 3-0. Will the Gunners repeat their success, or do the Cottagers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arsenal is a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -442 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Arsenal won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Fulham.
- Mar 12, 2023 - Arsenal 3 vs. Fulham 0
- Aug 27, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Apr 18, 2021 - Fulham 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 12, 2020 - Arsenal 3 vs. Fulham 0
- Jan 01, 2019 - Arsenal 4 vs. Fulham 1
- Oct 07, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Fulham 1