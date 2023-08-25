The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Arsenal

Current Records: Fulham 1-0-1, Arsenal 2-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Emirates Stadium

USA Network

What to Know

Arsenal will be playing at home against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Cottagers will be looking to get back into the win column.

On Monday, Arsenal's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They skirted past Crystal Palace 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 54 minute mark.

Meanwhile, Fulham can only go 1-1 at best against Brentford this season after their first game on Saturday. Fulham ended up on the wrong side of a painful 3-0 walloping at Brentford's hands.

Arsenal is expected to win their third match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 24-6-4 record as favorites last season. Arsenal fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL contest netted those bettors $3,007.06. On the other hand, Fulham was 8-3-15 as the underdog last season.

Arsenal took their win against Fulham in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 3-0. Will the Gunners repeat their success, or do the Cottagers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -442 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Fulham.