Mikel Arteta celebrates his 100th Premier League game as Arsenal manager on Saturday and could well do so top of the table come full time with his team the last remaining one with a 100 percent winning record to start the new season. Only four previous Gunners sides have won their opening quartet of fixtures; three of them ended the season as champions.

Arsenal will certainly be strong favorites to make it four from four against Fulham, but the newly promoted side have proven they are a far from easy out. Marco Silva's side are still unbeaten from a fixture list that has included clashes with Liverpool and local rivals Brentford. In Aleksandar Mitrovic, they have one of the few strikers who can match Gabriel Jesus for early-season form, setting the stage for what could be a thrilling shootout in north London. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV: NBC (4K) | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

In Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

Odds: Arsenal -350; Draw +450; Fulham +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has long spoken about getting the fans back on side at the Emirates Stadium and they certainly cannot complain that they have not been given their money's worth -- even at the huge prices charged at the ground -- with Arsenal scoring 14 goals in their last four league games on home turf. Their free-flowing approach has even bled into their away form with five goals coming across the games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Key to that has been the form of Jesus, who leads the league for non-penalty expected goals with 2.12 through his first three games. He is not doing too badly for assists either, sharing top spot with Kevin De Bruyne on three. Tim Ream and Tosin Adaribayo will be in for quite the test.

Fulham: Momentum from a fine start to the Premier League season was checked somewhat in midweek as a much-changed side were dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two Crawley Town. New signings Issa Diop, Shane Duffy and Kevin Mbabu all struggled for form with Silva intimating his players had not shown the "mentality" or "personality" needed to advance in the competition.

The visiting manager will presumably revert back to his strongest XI for the trip to the Emirates Stadium but his options could be weakened on the flanks with Neeskens Kebano and Manor Solomon absent. The long term reinforcements Silva wants in that part of the pitch are yet to arrive with the head coach having begun this week expressing his hope for "three or four" new signings.

Prediction

Arsenal's hot start to the season will surely cool in the coming months but for now their rich vein of form should take them past Fulham. PICK: Arsenal 2, Fulham 0

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.