Arsenal look to maintain their impressive momentum on Saturday when they host Fulham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are the only EPL team to win all three matches to open the season. They defeated Crystal Palace and Leicester before bombarding Bournemouth 3-0 last Saturday. Now they face a newly-promoted Fulham side in a London derby they have dominated. The Cottagers (1-2-0) pulled off a stunning 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield to kick off their return to the Premier League, following a one-year absence. They then played to a 0-0 draw with Wolves before defeating Brentford 3-2 last Saturday. The last meeting between the teams was a 1-1 draw at the Emirates near the end of the 2020-21 season, but Arsenal had won six straight before that.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m ET in London. Arsenal is the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Fulham is the +850 underdog, a regulation draw is priced at +460 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Fulham spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-125)

Arsenal vs. Fulham over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Fulham money line: Arsenal -330, Fulham +850, Draw +460

ARS: Arsenal have conceded at least once in 11 of their past 13 league matches

FUL: Fulham have scored more than once five times in their last 15 games overall

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been dominant in the early going, outscoring their first three opponents 9-2. One of those was an own goal, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has saved five of the six shots he has faced. The six attempts on target are the fewest in the league, while Arsenal have 15, tied for third-most. The addition of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City has done wonders for the attack, and fellow newcomer Oleksandr Zinchenko has been impressive in leading the buildup from the back line. Jesus has two goals and three assists and has provided a needed spark.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have benefitted from the attention Jesus draws. Odegaard drives the attack and scored two goals against Bournemouth, while Martinelli had a goal in each of the first two matches. Arsenal should control the tempo against a Fulham squad that is second-to-last in the Premier League in possession (39.3 percent). The Gunners are 21-6-3 in 30 league meetings since 2001, with Fulham's last victory coming in 2012.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers proved in their opener that they won't back down from a challenge, and they have a legitimate scoring threat who could trouble the Gunners. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 43 goals in the Championship last year and has answered critics who wondered if he could perform at the highest level. The Serbian has three goals, including the winner in the 90th minute last week. Bobby Decordova-Reid had eight goals and eight assists last season, and he scored just 50 seconds into last week's game. He is more than capable of making defenses pay for mistakes.

Fulham are strong on the counter-attack and don't allow a ton of shots. They have allowed 31, sixth-fewest in the league, and just nine were on target. They hound any opponent who gets the ball, as they are tied for third in the EPL in pressures (444) and midfielder Joao Palhina ranks third with 68.

