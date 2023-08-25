Arsenal look to keep their winning streak alive when they host Fulham in an English Premier League showdown on Saturday. The Gunners are one of three teams who have won both of their matches to open up the season, and they look to gel and get a big win at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, Fulham have a win and a loss on their first two matches and look to solidify a new identity now that Alexsander Mitrovic has left to join the Saudi Pro League.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Arsenal are -475 favorites (risk $475 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Fulham odds, while Fulham are +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Fulham picks or English Premier League bets, you need to see the EPL predictions and best bets from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Arsenal vs. Fulham matchup from all sides and locked in his EPL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Fulham spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-155)

Arsenal vs. Fulham over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Fulham money line: Arsenal -475, Fulham +1200, Draw +525

Arsenal: Had a 14-3-2 home record in the 2022-23 season

Fulham: Haven't defeated Arsenal since 2012

Arsenal vs. Fulham pick: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Arsenal

Mikel Arteta took a risk in the first two matches of the season and played around with Arsenal's formations in order to find a new level of synergy this season. While that made the Gunners look a little out of sorts in their first two matches, they should be gelling now as they settle into the season.

Arsenal will also have Oleksandr Zinchenko back in he lineup, which beefs up the backline against a Fulham side that is searching for new offensive weapons. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers are heavy underdogs in Saturday's match, which could be in part because they haven't defeated Arsenal in their head-to-head matchup since 2012. But they came close and gave the Gunners a real scare with a 1-1 draw in 2021 and can rebound on Saturday from their loss in Matchday 2.



Fulham's game plan should be to keep the ball away from Arsenal as much as possible, especially with the home team looking a bit shaky in their first two matches of the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arsenal vs. Fulham EPL picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's Arsenal vs. Fulham match from every angle. He is leaning Under and has two strong picks, plus his full breakdown of the English Premier League matchup. He's only sharing his EPL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Fulham vs. Arsenal in Saturday's English Premier League match, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Fulham vs. Arsenal match, all from the soccer expert who is up well over 34 units on his EPL picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.