The Premier League officially returns on Saturday when top-four contenders Arsenal go to Craven Cottage to take on newly promoted Fulham in the opening game of the season. The Gunners are hoping this is the season they find some consistency in the league after struggling last season while finishing in eighth place. The club enters with some positive vibes in the first full season under Mikel Arteta after winning the FA Cup in August and the Community Shield in September.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Craven Cottage -- London, England

TV: NBC Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -185; Draw +320; Fulham +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners will only be as good as their defense, which they hope is improved with the signing of central defender Gabriel from Lille. If he can be the leader along the backline, then the midfield and attack have more than enough for them to put together a great season in the league. Expect the Gunners to get some really good looks in this one and for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to have his way against a Fulham defense that might not have enough to contain him.

Fulham: They are back in the league and hope it goes better than two years ago where they relegation was pretty much known months ahead of the season's conclusion. Winning the playoff at Wembley to get promoted gives them big-time confidence, but the focus is going to have to be defensively. In their last season of the league, Fulham conceded 81 goals in 38 games. Against Arsenal, they must be sharp defensively or it could be over early.

Prediction

Aubameyang and new signing Willian score for the Gunners in a nice win. Pick: Arsenal 2, Fulham 0