Arsenal vs. Huddersfield: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners still haven't lost since August, and they'll look to keep the streak going
Arsenal's unbeaten streak reached 20 games with Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Premier League action, but the Gunners have a quick turnaround if they want to keep that streak alive. Arsenal hosts Huddersfield Town on Saturday in league action, looking to get back in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8.
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium in London
- TV channel: CNBC
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal -357 / Huddersfield +1000 / Draw +400
Storylines
Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey and Rob Holding both picked up injuries against United, with Holding's looking serious. Holding planted his left leg on the side of the field, went down and began pointing at his knee, and he was stretchered off for more tests.
Huddersfield Town: This team has only won two games all season long and is just a point above the relegation zone. After 10 points in 15 games, they are probably going to need about 30 points in their final 23 games to feel good about their chances of staying in the top flight. Now, nobody can beat Arsenal as of late, but getting a point feel like a victory.
Arsenal vs. Huddersfield prediction
The Gunners get back to their winning ways after the draw against United and put a few goals past Huddersfield.
Pick: Arsenal (-357)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Juventus vs. Inter preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 from Turin, with Juve looking to stay perfect
-
Man. United vs. Fulham preview
The Red Devils are in need of points if they have any hope of a top-four finish
-
MLS Cup 2018 preview
The big final is set for Saturday night in Atlanta
-
Man. City vs. Chelsea preview
City is still undefeated, and Chelsea hopes to be the first one to beat them
-
Martinez has no interest in leaving ATL
The record-breaking star striker has been the most prolific scorer in MLS over the last two...
-
Boca vs. River preview
It's the second leg and everything is on the line at the Monumental