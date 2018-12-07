Arsenal vs. Huddersfield: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal's unbeaten streak reached 20 games with Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Premier League action, but the Gunners have a quick turnaround if they want to keep that streak alive. Arsenal hosts Huddersfield Town on Saturday in league action, looking to get back in the top four.

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town

Date: Saturday, Dec. 8.



Time: 10 a.m. ET



Location: Emirates Stadium in London



TV channel: CNBC



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -357 / Huddersfield +1000 / Draw +400

Storylines

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsey and Rob Holding both picked up injuries against United, with Holding's looking serious. Holding planted his left leg on the side of the field, went down and began pointing at his knee, and he was stretchered off for more tests.

Huddersfield Town: This team has only won two games all season long and is just a point above the relegation zone. After 10 points in 15 games, they are probably going to need about 30 points in their final 23 games to feel good about their chances of staying in the top flight. Now, nobody can beat Arsenal as of late, but getting a point feel like a victory.

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield prediction

The Gunners get back to their winning ways after the draw against United and put a few goals past Huddersfield.

Pick: Arsenal (-357)