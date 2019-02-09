Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League action resumes this weekend with Arsenal visiting Huddersfield Town in a match where nothing short of a victory will be acceptable for the Gunners. Unai Emery's team has gone from fourth place to sixth and rest three points behind the final Champions League spot. The Gunners are 14-5-6 and are coming off a tough 3-1 win at Manchester City. Meanwhile, Huddersfield is bottom of the table and headed for relegation, it would seem. With a record of 2-5-18, the club has just 11 points and are 13 points from safety. In 25 league games this season, Huddersfield has scored just 13 goals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield

Date : Saturday, Feb. 9



: Saturday, Feb. 9 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : The John Smith's Stadium



: The John Smith's Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Arsenal -179 / Huddersfield +460 / Draw +295

Storylines

Arsenal: It's a three-way battle for fourth place at the moment, and Arsenal is the one worst off. Trailing Chelsea by three points and Manchester United by two, these are the games that you have to win to have much of a chance.

Huddersfield: You can pen this team in for relegation. Two wins from 25, they are 13 points out of the drop zone already. They are going to need to win like three in a row soon to have any chance. This team hasn't scored in its last four matches.

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield prediction

As expected, a bounce back and plenty of goals for Unai Emery's crew.

Pick: Arsenal (-179)