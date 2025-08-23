Arsenal will reignite their rivalry with Leeds United in a Premier League clash on Saturday. The Gunners, who have finished runners-up in three straight EPL seasons, weren't their best in their 2025 season-opener against Manchester United but still pulled off a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Leeds rang in their return to the EPL with a 1-0 win against Everton on Monday.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Gunners are -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Leeds odds, while Leeds are the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others.

Here are Green's best bets for Arsenal vs. Leeds on Saturday:

Arsenal win to nil (+120)

Arsenal -1.5 (-110)

Viktor Gyökeres to score (-110)

"Arsenal are unbeaten against Leeds since 2003 and they've won their last six games against the Whites, including a 4-1 win at the Emirates in April 2023," Green said. He adds that the newly-promoted club doesn't have the EPL experience that the home team has, and the Gunners should be hungry on attack on their home pitch.

You can place this bet at +120 odds at BetMGM Sportsbook

Arsenal -1.5 (-110)

"Leeds have pace in wide areas, so they will probably sit back, soak up pressure, and try to hit Arsenal on the counterattack," Green said. "It could be a relatively tense game, with Arsenal constantly probing and seeking a breakthrough, but the Gunners should ultimately have enough in attack to get the job done."

Place this bet at -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Viktor Gyökeres to score (-110)

Green notes that the Swedish striker looked out of sorts in the Arsenal's season-opener, but believes he will find his footing with help from his teammates. "The Gunners are likely to dominate this match, so we should see more of Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard," he said. "They have the quality to create chances for Gyökeres, and it will be interesting to see if he can bury them."

