Sunday brings with it a major day at both ends of the Premier League table as Champions League-chasing Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium with Jesse Marsch's side bidding to avoid relegation. The Whites might have lost just one of their last six games in the top flight but Everton and Burnley's recent improvement in form means that they could now very easily slip back into the Championship.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have their eyes on a top-four finish and will hope that they are able to put further ground between them and Tottenham ahead of next week's north London derby. Spurs face Liverpool on Saturday; if results favor Mikel Arteta's side, they could end this matchday with a five-point advantage over their great rivals. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, May 8 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV: None| Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Arsenal -225; Draw +360; Leeds +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Their post-international break wobble seemed to be the death knell to Arsenal's Champions League push, but a run of wins against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham have Mikel Arteta's side back in the driver's seat. Those games have, however, been largely chaotic affairs in which the Gunners have lacked any of the control their manager likes to assert over contests. "The last games of the season tend to go a little bit like that," said Arteta. "Due to the fatigue of the players, the stress of different elements, it's possible. So we have to be able to handle that chaos as well if it happens."

He would not swap that for three points, however, and it is fair to note that against West Ham his side were without three of their most progressive passers, Ben White joining Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney on the sidelines. White will be assessed over the coming days to see if he can play against the side he spent 2019-20 on loan with, his assertive and elegant defensive work earning him plenty of admirers at Elland Road. Add him back to a side that also includes Takehiro Tomiyasu and the Arsenal defense might be able to keep a rare clean sheet.

Leeds: If you had told Marsch after a 3-0 loss at Aston Villa that his side would roll off 11 points in their next five matches, he would surely have bitten your hand off. It would be enough to convince anyone that his side would be safe of the drop but the 4-0 loss that followed to Manchester City came as Burnley and Everton both won. Suddenly, Fivethirtyeight's statistical models have the Yorkshire giants as favorites for the drop.

It is quite a culture shock for the former manager of New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg. "I'm used to being on the other end of the spectrum -- fighting for the title," Marsch said before the City game. It does not help him that he is once more light on the most seasoned members of his squad, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw are out for the season while Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper will at best be working their way back to full fitness.

Prediction

Arsenal are rarely comfortable frontrunners at the business end of the season but should have enough in them to get the job done. Pick: Arsenal 2, Leeds 0