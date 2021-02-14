After two frustrating defeats to Midlands opposition Arsenal are bidding to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against a Leeds United side that gave them plenty of difficulties when they met at Elland Road earlier in the season. A 0-0 draw was quite the atypical result for Leeds, one of only two times they have shared the points in the Premier League in a season where they have picked up 32 points, one more than their opponents on Saturday in what has been an exceptional debut season for the newly-promoted side.

Here is how you can watch their clash with the Gunners and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 14 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Arsenal -160; Draw +270; Leeds +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Just as Thomas Partey seemed to be building a head of steam, he is ruled out for a further stretch of games with a hamstring injury. No timescale has yet been set by Arsenal though CBS Sports reported on Thursday that the Ghanaian midfielder faces a race against time to be involved in the Europa League round of 32 tie against Benfica. Partey's absence against Leeds will be keenly felt as he is the ideal player to burst through the hard-pressing white lines of Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"He was devastated, we were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas and we haven't had him since we signed him, we haven't had him in three games consecutively," Mikel Arteta said. "I think he has only played 90 minutes once since he has come back from injury, so it is a big blow for us but he is adapting to the league, he has been very unlucky as well."

Leeds: Under a manager whose demands are nothing if not esoteric, playing in a new league and doing so without a pre-season it is remarkable how quickly Raphinha has settled into life at Elland Road. Indeed he already looks to be one of the star forwards in the Premier League and has weighed in with two assists and two goals in his last four matches. Even when he didn't make a direct contribution to the scoresheet he was on searing form against Crystal Palace. With Kieran Tierney out for Arsenal he will surely relish the opportunity to attack a redeployed Cedric Soares.

Prediction

Arsenal are missing the two players that would be ideally suited to the test Leeds provide. Without Tierney and Partey this could be another fruitless league game for the Gunners, whose focus must inevitably be switching toward Thursday's Europa League games. PICK: Arsenal 0-1 Leeds