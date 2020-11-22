Following their bruising 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal must get back on track against a Leeds United side who have already caused a host of problems to 'Big Six' opponents this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side pushed Liverpool thrillingly close on the opening weekend of the season and claimed an impressive draw against Manchester City, can they go one better when Arsenal travel to Elland Road?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Leeds vs Arsenal

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 11:30 ET

Location: Elland Road -- Leeds, England

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Leeds +220; Draw +260; Arsenal +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leeds: Two 4-1 defeats in a row mean the spotlight will inevitably shine harshly on Leeds' defence despite the fact that Illan Meslier performed rather admirably in losses to Crystal Palace and Leicester City. The reality is there is only so much he can do when per game the players in front of him are allowing 14 shots on their goal, the fourth highest number in the top flight.

No team cedes possession more frequently than Leeds, whose opponents have recovered the ball 57.25 times per 90. The newly-promoted side give the ball away a lot and are unable to stop shots on their goal - that is not a recipe for a lot of clean sheets.

Ollie Watkins celebrates his goal for Aston Villa in a 3-0 win over Arsenal Getty Images

Arsenal: The question is whether Mikel Arteta can or will even look to exploit those vulnerabilities in the Leeds defense. Arsenal are among the league's most conservative sides this season and before their shock loss to Aston Villa looked to be on the top flight's more solid defenses.

The cost of that is that they have struggled to get their best players into shooting positions, particularly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has had just 10 shots in eight games, a tally bettered by defenders Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka.

Arteta insists on playing his star forward wide on the left, a decision that might make sense if Alexandre Lacazette were on form. With the France striker so bereft of confidence, however, it appears perverse to leave Aubameyang so far from the action.

Prediction

Neither team has looked entirely convincing of late and both will be keen to lay to rest the defensive demons that would have plagued them over the past fortnight. This may be a game where both sides look to keep it safe and as such a 1-1 draw feels eminently possible.