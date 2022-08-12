The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Arsenal

@ Current Records: Leicester City 0-0-1; Arsenal 1-0

Last Season Records: Arsenal 22-14-2; Leicester City 14-14-10

What to Know

Leicester City lost both of their matches to Arsenal last season on scores of 0-2 and 0-2, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, Leicester and Brentford tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace last week and took the contest 2-0.

After their draw, the Foxes will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

Want more soccer? Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

How To Watch

Who: Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Arsenal vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds:

Odds: Arsenal -200; Draw +333; Leicester +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Arsenal have won six out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.